|
|
Barbara A. Waldron
Barbara A. Waldron 82, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away April 13.
Born in Ridgefield, on October 30, 1937 to the late Aldo and Marie (Mei) Salvestrini,
Barbara was a loving wife to her husband Patrick for 57 years, before his passing, in 2014, and the absolute most wonderful mom to her three children.
Her beautiful spirit and beacon of light will live on, especially through her grandchildren, who called her Nonnie. Her radiant light will shine forevermore, as she will be remembered for her positive outlook, and sense of fun, thoughtfulness and generosity. She lived for her family, and will be missed beyond words. Her incredible guidance, and unconditional love will always be cherished.
She is survived by her sons; Patrick and wife Sheryl, Tracy and wife Jennifer, daughter Pamela, and husband Brian. Her sister Irene Falcinelli, of Ridgefield, and brothers James Salvestrini, of North Carolina and Richard Salvestrini, of Florida; grandchildren, Michelle and husband Brad, Daryle and husband Cham, Jessica and husband Jim; granddaughter Marissa, and grandson Brett; great-grandchildren Braedon, Oliver and Lana.
And several nieces and nephews. "Love you all there is"
A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will take place at a future date, to be announced .
Donation's in Barbara's Memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/St.jude.org
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020