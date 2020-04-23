The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Waldron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Waldron


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Waldron Obituary
Barbara A. Waldron
Barbara A. Waldron 82, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away April 13.
Born in Ridgefield, on October 30, 1937 to the late Aldo and Marie (Mei) Salvestrini,
Barbara was a loving wife to her husband Patrick for 57 years, before his passing, in 2014, and the absolute most wonderful mom to her three children.
Her beautiful spirit and beacon of light will live on, especially through her grandchildren, who called her Nonnie. Her radiant light will shine forevermore, as she will be remembered for her positive outlook, and sense of fun, thoughtfulness and generosity. She lived for her family, and will be missed beyond words. Her incredible guidance, and unconditional love will always be cherished.
She is survived by her sons; Patrick and wife Sheryl, Tracy and wife Jennifer, daughter Pamela, and husband Brian. Her sister Irene Falcinelli, of Ridgefield, and brothers James Salvestrini, of North Carolina and Richard Salvestrini, of Florida; grandchildren, Michelle and husband Brad, Daryle and husband Cham, Jessica and husband Jim; granddaughter Marissa, and grandson Brett; great-grandchildren Braedon, Oliver and Lana.
And several nieces and nephews. "Love you all there is"
A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will take place at a future date, to be announced .
Donation's in Barbara's Memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/St.jude.org
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -