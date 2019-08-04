Home

Barbato "Bob" Biasetti

Barbato "Bob" Biasetti, 89, of New Fairfield, husband of Margherita (Chetta) Biasetti and father of Gil, Nick, Anthony, Marie, Carmela, Sue and the late Rosalie, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield with military honors. The family will receive friends at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For the complete obituary, kindly go to www.jowdykanefuneral.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 5, 2019
