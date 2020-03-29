|
Barton K. Wickstrum
Barton Kastin Wickstrum, 76, of Ridgefield, passed away at Danbury Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with his family at his side.
Born on Oct. 15, 1943, in Phoenix, AZ, he was the son of the late Barton and Margaret (Goodale) Wickstrum.
Bart graduated from Greenwich Country Day School, Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford and Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. He joined the Navy and was an exhibition skydiver entertaining the troops.
He loved crossword puzzles and woodworking in his spare time and was a volunteer for the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen. He was also a member of Founders Hall and a lover of animals.
On Sept. 8, 1973, he married Barbara Bobinski and together had two children. He worked for Homequity for 25 years and then became a Realtor. He was currently with Coldwell Banker.
He is survived by his wife Barbara and two children, John Wickstrum (Colleen) of Springfield, PA and Nicole Extance (Michael) of Ridgefield, four grandchildren, Dennis Wickstrum and Kastin, Madison and Kaylee Extance. He is also survived by his sister Janet Stack (John) of Virginia and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ROAR, 45 South Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 would be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Mar. 30, 2020