Basilio Bonacci

Jun. 03, 1947 - Jul. 14, 2019

Basilio (Batch) Bonacci passed peacefully at Danbury Hospital on July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Calabria, Italy on June 3, 1947 to Giuseppe & Vincenzina Bonacci. As a child, he moved to Montreal, Quebec with his parents and attended schools there. While in Montreal he co- owned a grocery store and later worked at a chain grocery store. He relocated to Danbury, CT in 1978, where he began a new career as a machinist. He was able to retire at 55 years of age to pursue one of his goals — to have a vacation home in Conway, SC, in which he enjoyed spending his vacations since 2006.

He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Some of his pleasures were muscle cars, playing pool, telling stories, attending car shows with his son, and driving his 1985 Corvette.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Toni, daughter, Tania & daughter-in-law Andrea, and son, Joseph. He also leaves behind his sister Adrianna (Dominic DiBacco), sisters-in-law Rachel Cerra & Fortunata (Ned Belardinelli), mother-in-law, Francesca, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews in both Quebec and Connecticut, along with family in Italy, Canada, Australia and the USA. He was pre-deceased by his parents.

Calling hours for Basilio will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, Connecticut. A mass of Christian burial will occur Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. at St Mary Church, 24 Dodgingtown Rd, Bethel, Connecticut . A burial will follow church services.

Donations can be made in his name to the .