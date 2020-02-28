|
|
Beatrice Platt Jones
Beatrice Platt Jones, loved by and known to all as Elsie, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her life-long home in Sherman, Connecticut at the age of 98 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. At her side were her four sons and devoted caregivers, all of whom were blessed both by her wonderful life and the peace of her passing.
A child of the Great Depression and a member of America's "greatest generation," Elsie was born on October 16, 1921 at Memory Lane Farm in Sherman. The only child of Beatrice Howes Platt and Edward Arthur Platt, High Sheriff of Fairfield County for 24 years, she was the seventh generation to live on the homestead. Elsie graduated from Bridgeport Central High School and Arlington Hall Junior College for Women in Arlington, Virginia before joining the United States Naval Reserve as a WAVE in 1943. In that same year, she met and married her husband of 73 years, William Reese Jones, at the time a young naval officer. Following his return from the Pacific nearly three years later, they moved to Sherman where he went on to a distinguished career as an attorney and judge in Danbury before his death in 2017.
Elsie was a profoundly devoted wife and mother, had deep compassion for people and animals, and faced life with courage and resilience. A natural caregiver to an amazing array of animals, she was often the one called by the local animal shelter when in need of a place for a homeless dog.
Elsie is survived by her four sons (Pepper, Kent, Lawrence, and William Jr.), Kent's spouse Bonnie McGuire Jones, Lawrence's spouse Mariah Jones, two grandchildren and their spouses (Dylan and Erin Jones and Caitlin and Josh McLane), and a great grandson (Logan McLane). She will be laid to rest next to her husband, parents, and grandparents in Sherman's Coburn Cemetery. Interment will be private and a service of remembrance will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, the family asks that you honor her life simply by doing a kind deed for a person or animal in need.
Published in News Times on Mar. 1, 2020