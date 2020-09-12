Benjamin A. Noyce
Benjamin A. Noyce, 62, of Bethel, CT, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on September 10, 2020 after a short illness.
Ben was born in Stamford, CT on August 11, 1958. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1976 and for the past ten years has been the primary caregiver for his mother, Isabel. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brothers: Charles (Barbara), William (Krista); sisters: Ruth, and Naomi Kubisek (Bruce). Ben also had nine nieces and nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private family burial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Danbury Hospital or Yale New Haven Hospital.
For the health and safety of all, guests will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
