Bernard A. Miron, Jr.
Danbury – Mr. Bernard A. Miron, Jr., age 67, of Danbury, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home, He was the husband of Gin Suk Hadley.
Mr. Miron was born July 1, 1951 in Louisiana son of the late Bernard A. and Helen Miron. He was a Computer Consultant and former owner of AJAX Computer and enjoyed playing guitar.
Mr. Miron proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Merchant Marines, traveling the world instructing soldiers in proper use of weapons.
In addition to his wife Gin, Mr. Miron is survived by his son Bernard and step-daughter Jackie Hadley, his sister Patricia Humphrey, 2 nephews and a niece.
Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on June 10, 2019