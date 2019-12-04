|
Bernard L. Gillotti
Bernard L. Gillotti, 92, of Danbury passed away Dec. 3, 2019. He was the brother of Constance Gillotti Quarrie and Barbara Gillotti Talarico.
Bernie was the son of the late Samuel J. and Mary Rotello Gillotti, former proprietors of Mary's Department Store in Danbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends may call from 2:00pm-5:00pm on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019