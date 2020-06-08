Bernard James O'Neill

Bernard James O'Neill of Jacksonville, Vermont and Redding, Connecticut passed away June 1, 2020 at the age of 89 in the loving care of his beloved daughter Cynthia and his wife Joan. Bernie was born in New York, New York the third of four children. He earned his AME at the State University of New York and his BSME at the University of Bridgeport.

Bernie was a proud patriot of his country, and a servant to his town, and his family. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 (he was honored with several service honors including The Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars, the ROK Presidential Unit Citation, The United Nations Service and The National Defense Service Medal). Bernie volunteered for the Redding town committee, participated on the planning committee, was active with St. Patrick's church throughout his life, and was a member of the Redding Men's club.

Bernie had a successful career in engineering, program management and marketing for advanced electro-optical systems. A technical authority on infra-red technology throughout the aerospace industries and government agencies with Hughes Optical Systems Corporation (formerly Perkin Elmer Corporation). He began his career at Sikorsky in 1953 before moving to Perkin-Elmer corporation where he assumed progressive roles and managerial responsibilities throughout his tenure.

He met the love of his life Joan at Newton High School in Elmherst, Queens. They have been married for 66 years. Bernie is survived by his wife, three children Michael (Colleen) O'Neill, and Nancy O'Neill Kelly (Douglas), and Cynthia O'Neill. Three grandchildren Meghan O'Neill, Daniel Kelly, Matthew Kelly (Samantha) and one great-grandchild Patrick James Kelly.

Memorial gifts can be made to St. Patrick's Church, 169 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, Connecticut 06896.

Bernard James O'Neill was laid to rest in Jacksonville, Vermont



