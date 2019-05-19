Bernard N. "Bud" Oliger

Bernard Nicholas"Bud" Oliger, 86 of Brewster, MA and previously of Newtown, husband of Gisela Oliger, died May 8th at Boston Medical Center. Bud was born January 29, 1933 in Bloomfield, NY, the son of Bernard Nicholas Oliger, Sr. and Mary Kureska Oliger. Bud grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1950. He joined the US Airforce to serve his country during the Korean War. In 1956 he married Frances Longo and they had three children, David, Gregory and Bernadette. He was a devoted husband and loving father. He moved his family to Newtown in 1970 where they settled and raised their family. During his professional career he worked for Bunker Raymo Corp. from 1969 to 1986. He also founded Newtown Power Equipment in 1981 which is still run by his sons today. Bud was an avid fly fisherman who loved the outdoors and vacationing in Cape Cod and Canada with family and friends. He was a skilled cabinet maker and enjoyed woodworking and making and repairing clocks in his retirement. He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Frances Longo Oliger, his daughter Bernadette Oliger, and his two sisters, Bernadette Guthrie and Mary McDonald. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Gisela Oliger of Brewster, MA; his sons David and his wife Kathleen and Gregory and his wife Margaret all of Newtown; his stepdaughter Sheila Jacks and six grandchildren, Audra Oliger, Jessica Oliger, Jake Oliger, Kristen Oliger, Jasmine Hunter and Micheala Jacks. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church, Newtown, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Special Olympics at www.Specialolympics.org. Funeral Arrangements are in care of the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown.