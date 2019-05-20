Bernardo Rey

Mar 30, 1938 - May 18, 2019

Bernardo (Bernie) Rey, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his wonderful family and his very special friends of many years.

Bernie was born on March 30, 1938, the son of Emiliano and Sylvia Rey. He was a graduate of Danbury High School in 1956.

Bernie married his high school sweetheart Sandra Scully June 27, 1959. He was the owner of Newtown Color Center for many years. Bernie is survived by his three cherished and loving children who were the love of his life, Cheryl and Chip Andrews, Danbury, CT, Robert Rey of Key West, FL and David and Elizabeth Rey of Brookfield, CT. Bernie also leaves behind his precious grandchildren Ryan Andrews, Shane Andrews, Chloe Rey and Haley Rey. In addition, Bernie is also survived by his sister Connie and Tom Smith, who were very special to him, along with and his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly also his special friends, Manny and Louise, Bill and Irene, Joe and Ann, Valentine and Helen and Jean.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the critical care unit staff at Danbury Hospital, as well as a heartfelt thank you to Raymond Raut, MD and Johnathan Alexander, MD; in addition a very special thank you goes to the staff of DeVita Dialysis Center.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church in 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06810.