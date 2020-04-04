|
|
Bernice A. Geanuracos
Bernice Astell (Dixon) Geanuracos age 67, a resident of Newtown died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Bernice was the wife of the late Thomas Geanuracos. She was born in Hudson, NY on July 10, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Bernard George Dixon and Lois Jean (Swartz) Dixon. Bernice moved to Newtown in 1965, and was a graduate of Newtown High School. Bernice worked at Dual Light in Newtown from 1971-1989, before moving to Florida in 1990. Bernice worked the remainder of her career at Sunlight in Florida before retiring in 2015. Bernice moved back to CT in 2017, to be closer to her family.
Bernice married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Geanuracos, on December 11, 1970, and had two children. Bernice leaves behind her two sons, Derek Geanuracos (Alexandra) of Danbury and Thomas Geanuracos (Kellie) of Southbury and two grandchildren (Jordyn and Christian Geanuracos) of Southbury. Bernice also leaves behind her mother-in-law Gilda (Tucci) Geanuracos of CT, two sisters Corinda Dixon of FL and Jacqueline Camp (Kevin) of NY., two brothers-in-law: Louis Geanuracos (Patty) of FL and George Geanuracos of CT, two sisters-in-law Maria Barna (Larry) of CT and Charlotte Thompson of CT. She leaves behind her lifelong best friend Donna Butler of CT, and several nieces and nephews. Bernice was predeceased by her father-in-law Charles Geanuracos and two brothers, Arthur "Art" and Larry Dixon. Bernice was a proud Nana to her grandchildren. She loved bowling, bingo and going to the casinos. Bernice loved her family with all of her heart. There was not a thing in the world that Bernice would not do for her family and friends. She will be sorely missed. *Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be for immediate family only. A celebration of life for Bernice Geanuracos will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the will be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020