Bernice B. Rosadini
1931 - 2019Bernice B. Rosadini, 87, of New Milford passed away peacefully in her home October 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leo P. Rosadini. Bernice was born in New Haven October 11, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Wysack Berg. Bernice is survived by her beloved children Susan Tavaglione and Paul Rosadini, two cherished granddaughters Erika Vitali and Jessica Marino, and great-grandson Charlie Marino Jr.
Bernice retired from Macy's where she worked in the children's department. She had love for all children, but for her two granddaughters, that love knew no bounds. Bernice always made sure that Erika and Jessy wanted for nothing, and loved them unconditionally. After moving to New Milford to Willow Springs with her son Paul, she helped take care of Erika and Jessy and countless other kids that resided in her condo complex. Throughout her years of living in Willow Springs there wasn't one person who didn't know her, and all affectionately referred to her as "Gram". Bernice will forever be remembered by always being able to make you laugh, putting a smile on your face, and warming your heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:00 in St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Sign the guestbook online for Bernice at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 9, 2019