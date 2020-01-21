|
Bertrand Boyson
Sep 14, 1929 - Jan 21, 2020 Southbury-
Bert Boyson, a brilliant mind, a boundless heart-
Bertrand Boyson, 90, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in his home after a long illness. Gentle, modest, and known for his inquisitive and analytical mind, Bert had a fine sense of humor. Suffused with profound humanity, and was loved by all who knew him.
Bert was born in Brooklyn on September 14, 1929. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School; he went on to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering from City College, and a Master's degree in Management of Research and Development from Columbia University.
Bert served during the Korean War, 1951-1953, in a non-combatant role. He trained in Radar, and later, in Rocketry technologies.
He went on to an extensive professional career in the Aero-Space Industry and Optics.
He took part in the development of the X-Ray technology of the Chandra and the Hubble telescopes-respectively.
Bert was an ardent supporter of the State of Israel-a strong believer in the Zionist ideals, and a tireless communicator of the complex issues undergirding the security and future survival of the Jewish State. His advocacy for Israel was one of vison, clarity of purpose and unyielding dedication.
Bert is survived by his wife, Dr. Ruth N. Holt; his sister Beatrice Berger and her son Howard Berger and his family. His daughter Heidi, from his first marriage to Phyllis Hirsch, who predeceased him, as did his son Bradley. He is also survived by his step-daughter Carmel R. Holt; an extended family, and a community of friends who deeply cherished his memory.
A funeral service will be held at B'nai Israel Synagogue, 444 Main St. North, Southbury on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Farband Cemetery in Morris, CT.
Published in News Times on Jan. 22, 2020