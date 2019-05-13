The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Bette Keenan Obituary
Bette Zinser Keenan
Bette Zinser Keenan of Danbury, CT, passed away May 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lt. Thomas E. Keenan, Jr. of the Danbury Police Dept.
Funeral Services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Danbury, 164 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Interment to follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions in Bette's memory to the First Congregation Church.
For further information and a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on May 13, 2019
