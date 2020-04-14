Home

Betty Ann Guman

Betty Ann Guman Obituary
Betty Ann Guman June 3, 1938 April 14, 2019 On your first anniversary in heaven, we all thought of you with love today. Too short indeed those precious years to let a dream die needlessly, beyond tomorrow there awaits a time and place designed for you and old hopes rising one by one, are golden wings against the sun. With Love: Dick, sister Patti, daughters, Sharon and Louise, husband Roger, son, David, wife Michael, nieces, Amy, husband Harold and Beth, husband Rich, step daughter, Marni, husband Joe, step son, Rick, wife Noreen.
