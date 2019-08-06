The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Brookfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sjoblom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Sjoblom


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Sjoblom Obituary
Betty Ann Sjoblom
Brookfield – Mrs. Betty Ann (Cheer) Sjoblom, age 87, of Brookfield, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Viljo Sjoblom.
Mrs. Sjoblom was born August 17, 1931 in Endicott, New York, daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Bruetsch) Cheer. She attended schools in Endicott, NY and worked for IBM. After moving to Brookfield in 1968, Betty was a full-time wife and mother until 1979 when she returned to work as a Secretary at Burroughs Corporation, retiring in 1992. She and her father and sister were avid bowlers. She maintained a number of close friendships from her working days and also several from her school days and enjoyed socializing with them.
Mrs. Sjoblom is survived by her children: Louise Pelliccione of Danbury, Diane LeBel and her husband Thomas of Tolland, Karen Tozzi and her husband A.J. of Hamden and William Sjoblom of Bethel, her 9 grandchildren: Matthew and Christopher (Amanda) Pelliccione, Kristin and Timothy LeBel, Gregory, Marissa and Daniel Tozzi, and Brian and Svetlana Sjoblom and 1 great-grandchild: Harrison Pelliccione. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Cheer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Relatives and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookfield Funeral Home
Download Now