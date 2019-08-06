|
|
Betty Ann Sjoblom
Brookfield – Mrs. Betty Ann (Cheer) Sjoblom, age 87, of Brookfield, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Viljo Sjoblom.
Mrs. Sjoblom was born August 17, 1931 in Endicott, New York, daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Bruetsch) Cheer. She attended schools in Endicott, NY and worked for IBM. After moving to Brookfield in 1968, Betty was a full-time wife and mother until 1979 when she returned to work as a Secretary at Burroughs Corporation, retiring in 1992. She and her father and sister were avid bowlers. She maintained a number of close friendships from her working days and also several from her school days and enjoyed socializing with them.
Mrs. Sjoblom is survived by her children: Louise Pelliccione of Danbury, Diane LeBel and her husband Thomas of Tolland, Karen Tozzi and her husband A.J. of Hamden and William Sjoblom of Bethel, her 9 grandchildren: Matthew and Christopher (Amanda) Pelliccione, Kristin and Timothy LeBel, Gregory, Marissa and Daniel Tozzi, and Brian and Svetlana Sjoblom and 1 great-grandchild: Harrison Pelliccione. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Cheer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Relatives and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 7, 2019