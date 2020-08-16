Betty Fusek
Betty Ann (Conrad) Fusek passed away peacefully at Northern Westchester Restorative on August 15, 2020 at the age of 85.
Betty was born in Danbury, Connecticut on October 12, 1934 to Merritt Conrad and Helen (Diminski) Conrad. Betty graduated from Danbury High School and went on to work for Danbury Social Services, Dr. Joy and Dr. Goldman, and eventually retired from the Danbury public school system as a paraprofessional after 25 years.
While working with Dr. Joy, Betty met the love of her life, Stephen Paul Fusek. They were married in 1960 and enjoyed 57 years together until Stephen's passing in 2017. She was a devoted mother to her three children, Leigh Bekhet (Ahmed), Stephen Fusek (Laura), and Marybeth Burkstrom (Nils). Betty adored her grandchildren Vanessa Fusek, Brittany Reitano (Darryl), Nickolas Burkstrom, Jenna Burkstrom, and step-great-grandson Benjamin Reitano.
Betty enjoyed painting, sewing club, cooking, reading, and nature. She was actively involved at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and she volunteered at the Danbury Railroad Museum as well as Dorothy Day Hospitality House for many years.
Betty is survived by her brother Robert Conrad (Connie) as well as brother and sisters-in-law Irene Fusek, Emil Fusek (Jaclyn), Paul Fusek (Mary Sue), Alice Jurenka, and Jean Fusek. She is predeceased by her sister Virginia Fournier as well as brother and sister-in-laws John Fusek (Chris), Anna Fusek, Christine Garvey (James), Betty Duda (Fran), Millie Fusek, Edward Fusek, and Ruth Locke. In addition, she has many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
At Betty's request, there will be no services held. Donations can be made by phone to the Wounded Warrior Project
at 855-448-3997 or online at woundedwarriorproject.com
or alternatively to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at 888-557-7177 or online at lls.org
.