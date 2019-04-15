Betty Guman

Brookfield - Betty (Thomas) Guman passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, April 14th, after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in New Milford, daughter to the late Merton Thomas and Anna Pliska on June 3, 1938. She is survived by her husband Richard, sister Patricia Gerstenmaier, daughters Sharon Wodjenski, Louise Bohler and husband Roger, son David and wife Michael, nieces Amy Gantert and husband Harold and Beth Harvey and husband Richard, stepdaughter Marni McNiff and husband Joseph, stepson Richard and wife Noreen and 5 grandchildren, Kyle, Richard, Marin, Hannah, and Noelle. She was predeceased by her brother, Don Thomas.

Betty attended school in New Milford. She worked at Emhart and PhotoGraphic Productions in Danbury. She became a nurse in her 50s and worked at Filosa and Hancock Hall in Danbury and Candlewood Valley Health and Rehab in New Milford. Betty loved nursing and the interaction with the patients.

Her one love of all was golfing. She played at Heritage Village Country Club in Southbury every chance she could and she won her share of events. She left us proudly knowing that no one in her family could beat her at golf.

Betty also practiced the belief that one would never regret being kind.

Family and friends may call on April 22 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home at 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT 06804. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Brookfield, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield, CT, with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or the New Milford Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Road, New Milford, CT 06776. Published in News Times on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary