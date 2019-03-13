The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church
17 Granville Ave.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church
17 Granville Ave.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Betty (Karrat) Lubus
Betty (Karrat) Lubus, 89, of Danbury, wife of the late A. Edward Lubus, died on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Mrs. Lubus was born in Lebanon on January 1, 1930, daughter of the late George and Adele (Seif) Karrat. She immigrated to the United States from Lebanon in 1947, first settling in Utica, NY.
A Danbury resident since 1951, Mrs. Lubus was an active member of the Arabic community of Danbury. She was a member of St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church of Danbury and of its Ladies Guild and Mercy Meal Committee as well as a member of the Lebanon American Club Auxiliary. For many years Betty along with her dear friends Sadie Gabriel and Anita Samaha prepared the meals for parish functions and charitable events.
Mrs. Lubus was a recipient of the Person of the Year Award given by the Lebanon American Club and Ladies Auxiliary. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by three daughters, Theresa Buzaid and her husband Emile II, Kathryn Simone, and Adele Towers, MD; a brother, Cy Karrat, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12 Noon in St. Anthony Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury with the Rev. Naji Kiwan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church.
Contributions in Mrs. Lubus' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Anthony Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Mar. 13, 2019
