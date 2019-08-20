|
|
Betty H. Thoensen
Betty (Sikes) Thoensen, age 70, of Danbury passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a short but courageous battle with lymphoma and HLH.
Betty was born in Chicago and spent much of her life there; she has lived in Danbury for the past 25 years. Most recently Betty spent her time volunteering in schools. Betty was always happy, it was rare to see her without a smile on her face. She was a good friend, wonderful mother and wife, and especially loved being a grandmother; she adored dancing and playing with her three grandsons.
Betty will be greatly missed by her husband of 37 years, Jim, daughters, Stephanie and Sarah (Cory) and grandsons, Miles, Dylan, and Liam. In addition, Betty leaves behind her sister Audrey.
Friends and family are invited to join for a memorial gathering beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home. Betty's family will be observing Shiva at home through Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Closer to Free fund at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Thoensen family.
Published in News Times on Aug. 21, 2019