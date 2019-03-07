Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main St. S.
Southbury, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main St. S.
Southbury, CT
View Map
Beverley E. Marchionna, 86, of Ridgefield, formerly of Newtown and Bethel, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Frederick H. Marchionna for 64 years. Beverley was born in Baltimore, MD on December 16, 1932 to the late Millard and Frances (Ober) Wheeler. She grew up in the Baltimore area, and later moved to Connecticut with Frederick after five years of marriage in Maryland. Beverley loved gardening, enjoyed traveling, and most of all, cherished the time she spent with her family. Besides her husband, Beverley will be missed by her four children: Michael Marchionna, Lynn Ecsedy, Susan Lamarre, and James Marchionna; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. S. in Southbury. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at the church immediately prior to the mass. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Southbury at a later date. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2019
