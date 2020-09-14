Beverly Bartram

Beverly (Laffin) Bartram
Beverly Ann Bartram passed away on Sep. 6, 2020 with her loving daughters at her side.
She was born on Jul. 12, 1940 to Jennie (nee Sonzoni) and Walter Laffin of Guilford, CT and graduated from Guilford High School in 1958. Beverly married her beloved Joseph Bartram of Danbury on Nov. 19, 1960.
She is survived by daughters Donna Korb and Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt, grandchildren Rachel and Ryan Korb, brother Robert Laffin, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, and goddaughters. Beverly was predeceased by her husband Joseph, brother Donald, and infant son Daniel.
A proud resident of Brookfield for over 50 years, she was a devoted homemaker and childcare provider. Beverly was an outgoing, fun-loving person who adored children and enjoyed music, reading and playing pinochle. For over 20 years, Beverly delighted in greeting customers at the Danbury Record & CD Expo. She was extremely supportive of all her family's creative and sporting endeavors, never missing a game or dance/music performance. She was known as one of Brookfield High's most avid and vocal cheerleaders for her daughter's and grandchildren's sports teams.
Her final year was spent in the wonderful care of Hancock Hall in Danbury. Post-pandemic services will be announced at a future date.
Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hancock Hall Recreation Fund, (203) 794-9466.