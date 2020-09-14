Beverly Mae Andersen
Bethel – Beverly Mae (Tierney) Andersen, age 99, of Bethel, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Glen Hill Center in Danbury, CT.
Beverly was born in Danbury on November 25, 1920, daughter of the late Mae (Marcioch) Tierney and Irving Robert Tierney. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, Class of 1938. She was an employee of The Barden Corp. for 35 years, retiring in 1989 as a Quality Assurance Technician.
She was a former coordinator and secretary of the Board of Trustees and a member and secretary of the Board of Directors of the Greater Danbury Intercultural Association for 10 years.
She was Social Director of Olav Lodge, Sons of Norway for 18 years, and also a former Royal Matron of the Order of Amaranth.
Her greatest passion in life besides her family was ballroom dancing with her husband Fred. They were well-known in the area and were often asked to attend formal affairs to dance for the crowd.
Beverly is survived by a daughter Sherry Andersen Gaffney, a son-in-law Thomas Gaffney, a grandson Corey Gaffney, his wife Michelle Esposito Gaffney and a great-grandson Christian K. Gaffney, all of Bethel.
She was predeceased by her husband Fred S. Andersen and son Frederick Alfred Andersen, a brother Robert Irving Tierney, a sister Patricia Ralph, and a sister Mae Chase.
Beverly's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. All attendees are asked to please wear masks. Current DPH and CDC funeral guidelines will be strictly adhered to.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com