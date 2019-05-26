Sutherland W. G. Denlinger

Sutherland William Gilmore Denlinger, known as Bill, died on May 15, 2019, at age 80. Bill is survived by his wife Patricia (Boutell) Denlinger; his children Carley Lee (Harry), James Denlinger (Tracey), Julia Raab (Dean), and Diane Savinelli (Michael); twelve grandchildren, Michael (Stephany), Danny and Billy Lee; Julia and Sam Denlinger; Matt, Emily, Joe and Eleanor Raab; Beth, Sarah and Peter Savinelli and one great-grandchild, Jamie Lee Forsythe.

Bill was born on September 30, 1938. He graduated from Staples High School in Westport, CT and the University of Connecticut in 1960. He received his commission in the United States Army and, after leaving active duty as a Captain, worked for the Hartford Insurance Company and attended night school at the UCONN School of Law. He moved to Newtown in 1968, opening a general law practice. Bill moved to Heritage Village in Southbury in 2008. Friends may call at Honan Funeral Home in Newtown, CT, on Friday, June 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Bill's life on Saturday, June 8th at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown, CT, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the https://www.alz.org/nca/donate.