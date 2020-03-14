|
Bonnie M. Stevens
Bonnie Mae (Mitchell) Stevens, age 87, of Danbury, CT passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.
She was born in Quincy, Missouri, February 7, 1933, daughter of the late Floyd Jennings Mitchell and Fratie (Bernard) Mitchell. Bonnie was raised in and around Hickory County, Missouri. She graduated with a class of 18 from Weaubleau High school in 1950 and relocated to Kansas City where she met her future husband, William J. Stevens Jr. In 1963 the family relocated to Bloomfield, NJ and in 1998 Bonnie and William retired to Danbury, CT. Bonnie was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 40 years.
Bonnie is survived by her son: Ken Stevens and his wife Patty of Bethel, CT; daughter-in-law Cheryl Stevens of Kendall Park, NJ, and 5 grandchildren: William J. Stevens IV (Danielle) of Queens, NY, Nicole Robicheau (Jason) of Bradenton, Florida, Chris Stevens of Jersey City, NJ, Katherine Stevens of Wethersfield, CT and Julia Stevens of Boston, MA. Bonnie is also survived by her sister Betty and brother Dallas, both of Independence, MO and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, William J Stevens, Jr. and her son William J Stevens III, and brothers Stanley and Monte.
Services will be held in Wheatland, Missouri with burial at Bernard Chapel Cemetery, Quincy, MO. There are no local calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Connecticut.
The Stevens family is extremely grateful to Bethel Visiting Nurse Association for the outstanding care and support they provided to Bonnie over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Bethel Visiting Nurse Association, 70 Stony Hill Rd., Bethel, CT 06801 would be sincerely appreciated.
Hull Funeral Service, Danbury is handling local arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2020