Brenda M. Craig
Brenda M. Craig, age 73 of Bethel, CT died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Danbury Hospital after a long illness. She was the wife of Donald Craig.
She was born in Papenburg, Germany, August 2, 1946, daughter of the late Jozef and Salomea Haraczkiewicz. She lived in the Bronx, NY until her marriage and has been a resident of Bethel for over 40 years. She retired as Clerk of Probate in Bethel.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons: Joseph Craig and his wife, Pamela, of Ashburn, VA and Richard Craig and his wife, Linda, of Croton on Hudson, NY; daughter: Lauren Mendrick and her husband, Mark, of Colonie, NY; twin sister: Joan Rush and her husband, Paul, of Bethany Beach, DE; brother: Edward Haraczkiewicz and his wife, Margaret, of Bethel, CT; 8 grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Original Barn Chapel at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
The Family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Praxair Cancer Center, 95 Locust Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 11, 2019