Brian Courtney

Jan 19, 1932 – May 29, 2019

Brian Courtney, age 87, of Redding, Connecticut passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ to James and Delores (nee Goerdes) Courtney on January 19, 1932. Loving husband of 57 years to Mary Carol Courtney. Father of three sons, Brian C. Courtney (Sherrie), Stephen H. Courtney (Jennifer) and John D. Courtney (Ellen). Grandfather of Acacia, Ryan, Genevieve, Connor, Gavin and Allison Courtney.

Brian grew up in Livingston, NJ with his four brothers James, Thomas, Dennis (decd.) and Kevin. He was a graduate of Caldwell High School. He received his BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his MS in Industrial Management from Stevens Institute of Technology. Brian also served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Detrick in Frederick, MD. He was employed as a senior project manager at several prominent engineering firms, including Crawford and Russell and John Brown and Company in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Brian and Carol were 46-year residents of Redding, CT. Brian was an enthusiastic and skilled athlete in his earlier years, participating in many sports including baseball and track at the high school and collegiate level. He later became a director of the Redding Boys and Girls Club, organizing and coaching numerous sports programs and teams. He was also an avid golfer, playing regularly with his friends and family at various courses throughout the area. He was also a connoisseur of sweets, cakes, pies and cookies of all types, somehow without gaining an ounce!

Brian was a loyal and devoted member of St. Patrick Church in Redding, CT. He was instrumental in the design, development and construction of the parish's new church. He was a recipient of the St. Augustan Medal for his contributions to the diocese.

Family and friends are encouraged to call to Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St. Danbury, CT., Monday, June 3rd from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 469 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT. Burial will remain private at the families request.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 119, Redding Ridge, CT 06876.

Published in News Times on May 31, 2019