|
|
Brian Waldron
Brian Cody Waldron of New Milford, CT passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 20.
Born on January 21, 1999, Brian attended New Milford High School and he went on to work in various retail positions until most recently where he was employed by the Sheppard's Inc. logistics company, as a Shipping and Receiving clerk.
Brian enjoyed spoiling his daughter, boating, writing music, gaming, and eating scrambled eggs, but above all other things Brian loved spending time with his daughter, fiancé, family and friends.
Brian had a very large and loving family, he is survived by his fiancé, Ms. Makayla Showalter, a daughter Aubree Elizabeth (2), and he was also expecting another daughter, Adilyn Rose in September, his parents Tracey (Tony) Morrissey and Brian (Jen) Waldron, his siblings Brittany, Jacob, Kyle, Madison, AJ, Kaylee, Racheal, Sonny, and Strongbow, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dean, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Waldron, and Mrs. Lou Ann Pecor.
Brian was predeceased by his stepmother, Christine Waldron, as well as grandparents, Junior Pecor, George and Thelma Whelden.
Brian was a superhero to his nephews, Jayden Cody and Mason, a rock star to dozens of cousins, a 'legit legend' to hundreds of friends, and quite often a pain in the 'ear' to his many aunts and uncles, all of which loved him unconditionally.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service starting at 12:15pm. The internment will be private.
Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the benefit of his children: Ms. Aubree Elizabeth Waldron, c/o Webster Bank, 53 Main St.,New Milford, CT 06776
Published in News Times on Aug. 15, 2019