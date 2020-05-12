Bridget "Bridie" TomerBridget "Bridie" Tomer, 86, of Danbury, wife of the late James T. Tomer Sr. died on Friday, May 8, 2020.Bridie was born in Glen, County Limerick, Ireland, February 22, 1933, one of eleven children of Morgan and Bridget (Burke) Enright. She resided in Ireland, attended local schools and immigrated to the United States in 1949 settling in Danbury. Mrs. Tomer was head of hospitality for many years with the Najamy Family at the Amber Room of Danbury and a member of the wait staff at the former Marcus Dairy Bar. In later years, Mrs. Tomer was an elderly person caregiver. A quiet lady of elegance and charm; never a harsh word towards anyone, Bridie will be sorely missed. She was a member of Mary McWhorter Division #58 Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by two sons, James "Tim" Tomer Jr. and Michael M. Tomer and two grandchildren, Carrie and Sean Jr. and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, parents, and siblings, Bridie was predeceased by a son Sean T. Tomer Sr. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a private graveside funeral service, and burial will take place in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.