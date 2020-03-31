|
|
Bruce Gerald Landgrebe
Bruce Gerald Landgrebe, age 75 passed away on Sunday, March 29th at his home in Newtown. Bruce was born June 22nd, 1944 to Anton and Thelma (Farnsworth) Landgrebe in Bronx NY. He Graduated from The New York Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1969 he was married to the love of his life, Janet Ravenscroft who survives him. Bruce is also survived by his daughter Kathryn Drap, son Jeffrey Landgrebe, daughter Carolyn Landgrebe, Chuck Hull and daughter in-law Daonne Landgrebe. His two brothers Anton Jack Landgrebe, Patricia Dodge, Donald and Debbie Landgrebe. Several nieces, nephews and his pride and joy later in life, his seven grandchildren Craig, Evan, Avery Landgrebe, Morgan, Tyler Drap, Calliope Landgrebe and Gabriel Pharo. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Landgrebe and son William Landgrebe. He devoted his life to his beautiful wife and children, loyal to his friends and faithful to God. He modeled so clearly what it means to love, care, and provide for your family. A true gentleman in every way who always put others before himself. Bruce with his loving wife always by his side thoroughly enjoyed their time volunteering in the community. Too many organizations to list but most recently at Faith Food Pantry in Newtown CT and he was very active in the Newtown Lions Club. Together they had a talent in touching other human beings with their hearts. Always offering a listening ear and an understanding heart. Bruce retired from BF Goodrich Aerospace in 2012, to spend more time with his loving wife and family. He enjoyed gardening, taking MANY pictures of his family mainly at dinner time, and working on his family genealogy with his cousins. Bruce loved going camping in New Hampshire every year, holding family picnics at the house and swimming with his grandkids. Bruce's family was his life, his favorite thing of all spending time with them.
Services will be held privately for family only. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Faith Food Pantry, P.O. Box 53, Newtown, CT 06470 www.newtownfoodpantry.org. To leave a message of condolence visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 1, 2020