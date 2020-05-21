Bruno Bonacci
Bruno Bonacci, 98, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was the husband of Sara (Scuro) Bonacci.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Sec. 23, Danbury, CT. Due to cemetery regulations and social gathering restrictions, those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 21, 2020.