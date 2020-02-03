|
Bucky Milam
Bucky Milam was born January 24, 1938, in Beaumont, TX to Mason Thomas and Eloise (Rush) Milam. He attended the Beaumont Public Schools and graduated from Beaumont High School. He received a B.A. degree from North Texas University and a Master's Degree in painting from the Chicago Art Institute.
Bucky is survived by his wife Sharon (Maxwell-Murphy), his daughters Mason Jane Muente (Patrick) of Hamburg, Germany, Lena Mattingly (David) of Brooklyn, N.Y. and his son Benjamin Milam (Micki) of Portland, OR. He will be very missed by his granddaughters Sophie and Max Faber, Maren Jane Muente, Tallulah Jane Milam and his grandson Ozzy Milam. There are many cousins and his Aunt Irene in Beaumont.
Although Bucky is most known for his trumpet playing his real passion was cartooning and painting. He has works displayed in the Dallas Museum of Fine Arts, the Dallas Museum of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Chicago Institute of Art and the London Museum of Fine Arts. As an artist/illustrator Bucky has had cartoons published in magazines and has designed record jackets for major recording artists. He was currently cartooning for the DACS newsletter.
Musically, Bucky has performed with groups such as the Dallas Symphony, the Dorsey Band, Henry Mancini, the Chicago Symphony, the Buddy Rich Band, Urbie Green, and the Glenn Miller Band. Locally he has performed with the Danbury Brass Band, the Sonny Carroll Orchestra, the Clark Eno Big Band and he was currently performing with his dear friend Ethel Kauffman in "Music from the Heart."
At Bucky's request there are no calling hours. Burial at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck, CT will follow cremation. You may honor Bucky's memory by supporting all arts – particularly live performances.
Published in News Times on Feb. 4, 2020