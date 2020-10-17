Calvin D. Waters
Newtown - Mr. Calvin D. Waters, age 73 of Newtown, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the loving husband of Celeste R. (Straiton) Waters.
Mr. Waters' family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Current COVID 19 regulations will be strictly followed. All attendees are asked to please wear a mask. Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
To read the full obituary for Mr. Waters, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com