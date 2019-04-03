The News-Times Obituaries
|
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Calvin Pearl


1921 - 2019
Calvin Pearl Obituary
Calvin Pearl
Calvin Pearl, age 97, of Redding, CT died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Filosa Convalescent Center, Danbury. He was the husband of the late Joan D. (Haviland) Edholm Pearl.
He was born in Lowell, MA, May 31, 1921, served in the Army during WWII and was a manager at Walpole Woodworkers.
Calvin is survived by his daughters: Jane and Brenda and step-sons: Kenneth and Roger Edholm.
There are no calling hours or services planned. The Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 3, 2019
