Captain George Edward Johnson

Captain George Edward Johnson (Retired-Danbury Police Dept.), 79, of Danbury, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.

A Danbury native, Captain Johnson was born on September 9, 1939 to Cora (Brown) Johnson Dunn and Harry Johnson Sr. He attended Danbury schools and graduated from Henry Abbott Regional Technical School in 1957. Upon graduation from Henry Abbott Regional Technical School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was later employed by the former Castro Convertible Corporation of Danbury.

On September 7, 1965, George was appointed to the Danbury Police Department and was appointed to the Detective Division in April of 1968. He was promoted to Detective Sergeant on May 5, 1971, Detective Lieutenant on September 3 of 1973, Acting Commander of the Detective Division on February 7 of 1977 and promoted to Captain and Commanding Officer of the Detective Division on July 12 of 1977, the position and rank he held until his retirement in October of 1990.

Captain Johnson attended and graduated from the University of New Haven with the Class of 1975 attaining an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

He is survived by six brothers, Wesley Johnson of Bloomfield, CT, Clifton Dunn of Waterbury, CT, Larry Johnson of Danbury, Steven Johnson of Danbury, Guy Johnson of Brookfield, Alan Johnson of California and a sister, Charlotte Caldwell of California. In addition to his parents, Captain Johnson was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Pack and brother, Harry Johnson Jr.

Home Going Services will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the New Hope Baptist Church, 10 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd., Danbury with the Rev. Leroy G. Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends in the New Hope Baptist Church on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.