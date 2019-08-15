|
Carl "Feff" Lueders
Carl Frederick Lueders, Sr. lived in Danbury, Connecticut all his life, except when he proudly served his country in the Pacific theater as a Chemical Engineer during WWII, and during his last year at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, Maine, where he died on August 1, 2019, within a week of his 96th birthday. Young Feff, his sister Gladys, and his parents, Carl Ernest (who immigrated from Germany) and Bertha (née Schulz) watched as the water from the Housatonic filled the valley that was to become Candlewood Lake. After he returned from the Army, Feff resumed his trade as a plumber and helped his father build his summer lake home. Not long after that, with help from friends and relatives, he built his own home nearby. As he raised his family, Carl also helped build Immanuel Lutheran School and fished as often as he could, usually trolling for trout behind his aluminum boat, but also patiently awaiting tip-ups when the lake was frozen. He was Maintenance Foreman at Fairfield Hills Hospital until his retirement.
Carl was a founding member of the Danbury Rod and Reel Club. He bowled, enjoyed ice hockey – especially the Hartford Whalers as a member of their booster club – and helped his neighbors by maintaining their private road summer and winter until he could no longer do so.
There will be no calling hours. Memorials in his honor may be given to Beacon Hospice, 245 Center Street, Suite 10A, Auburn, Maine 04210.
Published in News Times on Aug. 20, 2019