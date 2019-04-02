Carl B. McBreairty

On Saturday March 30, 2019, Carl B. McBreairty, an amazing, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 92. Carl dedicated his life to both his ever growing family and his profound faith in the Lord.

Carl was born May 6, 1926 in Allagash, Maine to the late Elbridge and Margaret McBreairty. At the age of 17, Carl enlisted in the Navy where he served from 1943-1945. He was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island and served in Pearl Harbor. At the end of the war, he enrolled in Maine University in Orono, Maine. While at University, he met the love of his life, Mable Miller, and married her on February 18, 1948. Carl, a true American hero, re-enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean war from 1952-1954. After he completed his service in the military, he pursued a career as an Electrician and was a member of the IBEW. In 1963, after traveling extensively, Carl and his family settled in New Milford, CT, where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Carl and Mable McBreairty lovingly raised 11 children and celebrated 70 years together last February. Mable passed in March of 2018. Carl is survived by his children and a large extended family: Gary McBreairty, Carla (Kim) Coolbeth, Elbridge (Rejeanne) McBreairty, Debbie (Gary) Coolbeth, Gloria (Rene) Riendeau, Michael (Trish) McBreairty, Pamela (John) Fox, Deedra (Bob) Bakish, Carl McBreairty, Mark (Debbie) McBreairty, Myron (Victoria) McBreairty, and twenty-seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Thomas McBreairty of Allagash, Maine.

The funeral for Carl McBreairty will be held on Friday, April 5th, 2019. Calling hours will be held between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Lillis Funeral Home at 58 Bridge Street, New Milford. Internment, with Military Honors, will follow at New Milford Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , .