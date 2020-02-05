The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Perrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Perrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Perrone Obituary
Carl Perrone
Carl Perrone of New Milford, CT, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 67.
Carl Perrone was born July 21, 1952 in Manhattan, NY, son of the late Vito and Connie (Failla) Perrone. He grew up in Bronx, NY where he attended Mt. St. Michael High School. During that time, he met his future wife Janice, they married in 1978. Carl attended St. John's University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
After moving to New Milford in 1986 Carl and Janice had two sons CJ and Andrew. Together they opened and operated a local package store for 20 years. Carl was known by many as a loving father, devoted husband, and avid participant in the community and local politics. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to make a room feel small with his larger than life personality.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lakes church on Friday February 5th at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -