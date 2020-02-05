|
|
Carl Perrone
Carl Perrone of New Milford, CT, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 67.
Carl Perrone was born July 21, 1952 in Manhattan, NY, son of the late Vito and Connie (Failla) Perrone. He grew up in Bronx, NY where he attended Mt. St. Michael High School. During that time, he met his future wife Janice, they married in 1978. Carl attended St. John's University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
After moving to New Milford in 1986 Carl and Janice had two sons CJ and Andrew. Together they opened and operated a local package store for 20 years. Carl was known by many as a loving father, devoted husband, and avid participant in the community and local politics. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to make a room feel small with his larger than life personality.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lakes church on Friday February 5th at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News Times on Feb. 6, 2020