Carl A. Provino
Carl A. Provino, 77, of Danbury, beloved husband of 52 years to Karen (Kaeser) Provino, died peacefully with immediate family by his side at Hancock Hall on Tuesday, July 23rd. Born in Greenwich, to Carl G. Hakanson and Marie (Finiels) Provino, adopted by the late Frank Provino, graduated Ridgefield High, Class of 1959, and was a veteran of the US Marine Corp. Carl retired from Barden Corporation after 44 years, last serving in production control.
Carl, a member of King Street United Church of Christ, was a dedicated father and was very involved with the Indian Guide and Trail Blazer programs through the YMCA with his son. Ultimately, was honored in 1984 as Volunteer of the Year.
He enjoyed many years as an active member of the Brookfield Senior Center.
Leaving behind many who will miss him dearly include his wife Karen, his son, Scott M. Provino and his wife, Lisa; his brother, Richard Provino (Pat); his sister, Leslie Johnson (Bob); and his uncle, John Provino. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Geraldine Ferris (Frank), Waynne Ann Tomascak (Cyril) and beloved dog Markie. Carl was predeceased by his brother Glenn Provino and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday, July 30th at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning between 10:00 and 11:30am.
Carl's wishes were that any contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made in his memory to the Brookfield Senior Center,100 Pocono Road Brookfield, CT 06804.
