The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Zemlok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Zemlok

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Zemlok Obituary
Carl H. Zemlok
Carl H. Zemlok, age 80, died peacefully on Friday, March 20th, 2020 in Norwalk. He was the son of the late John & Beatrice Zemlok. Carl was the youngest of six children; the late Ina Harco, the late John Frank (Jack) Zemlok, Ann Dobrient, Helen Ruggerio and Catherine Allmand.
Carl was born in Worcester, NY. His family moved to Ridgefield, then Georgetown, CT in 1946. Carl graduated from Henry Abbott Tech HS and was a volunteer fireman for Georgetown.
Carl wed the late Marianne Keltner in Jan 1961. They lived in Danbury and moved to Norwalk in 1967. Carl had four children: Cynthia Jean, Carl K. (Ken) Zemlok, Michael Zemlok and the late Lisa Zemlok. Carl is also survived by three grandchildren: Sarah Zemlok, Beka Dukashvili and Nicholas Zemlok.
Carl worked in auto sales his entire career. He was a sales manager at Wilton Chevrolet until the early 1990s and worked for O'Keefe Cadillac GMC in Westport until his retirement in 2009.
Due to Corona Virus restrictions, a funeral service will be held for Carl's immediate family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 544, Georgetown, CT 06829 or to The (). To offer online condolences to his family, please visit:www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -