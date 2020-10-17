Carlo John DeGrazia
New Milford – Mr. Carlo John DeGrazia, age 66, of New Milford, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York. Mr. DeGrazia was born in Danbury on January 18, 1954 son of Frances DeGrazia of Danbury and the late John DeGrazia. In addition to his Mother Frances, Mr. DeGrazia is survived by his sister Dolores Ferretti and husband David Ferretti of CT and several nieces and nephews.
Carlo DeGrazia was an incredibly talented bass guitarist and started playing just in grammar school. He continued as a musician throughout his life and played for Society's Invention, Zenith, and Fast Idle. He developed lifelong friendships through his passion for writing and playing music. A few of his fellow bandmates: Marcel Degrosse, Ricky Fenton, Billy Gross, Scott Chamberland, Mitch Kalmus, Gary Tracey, Jerry Gerst, Kevin Lott, Bob Fink, Kim Giannone, and Tracey Smith. He listened to many rock and roll classics including Tower of Power, Little Feat, and The Animals. This era of music heavily influenced him as a musician.
Similar to his dedication and love for music, Carlo had a true passion for classic cars. He opened Carlo's Auto Service of New Milford over 40 years ago and fixed vehicles for many longtime customers. He restored multiple classic cars to beautiful perfection and his self-taught talent was reflected in everything from the engine to bodywork. He enjoyed car shows with his longtime friend Rich Servidio, along with many others. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, enjoyed fishing, gardening, and nature.
Carlo DeGrazia was hardworking, talented, and he truly affected many people's lives. Above all things, he loved nothing more than to spend time with his Mother on Sunday, enjoying her homemade Italian food. His perspective on the world was always special and we wish we had more years to spend with him. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Family members: Marisa DeGrazia, Kristy Ferretti, Toni-Chieffalo McCarthy, Anthony Chieffalo, Russ DeGrazia, Emil DeGrazia, Rosemarie DeGrazia-Grouver, Claudia DeGrazia-Worwood, Christina Eisenstein, and others.
Mr. De Grazia's family will be receiving relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. Current COVID 19 regulations will be strictly followed. All attendees are asked to please wear a mask. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury.
Written by Kristy Ferretti.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association
.
To leave online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com