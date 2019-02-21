Carlos Mulvey, Jr.

Carlos Mulvey, Jr., 89, of Danbury, died peacefully at St. John Paul II Center in Danbury on Tuesday, February 12th. He was born in South Norwalk on February 3, 1930, son of the late Carlos and Elsie May (Kisselbrack) Mulvey.

Carlos worked as a self-employed painter in the area for many years. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving with the United States Army. He retired from the Army National Guard as a Sgt. First Class in 1990. He was a recipient of the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with 6 Bronze Service and two Overseas Bars, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Unit Emblem, and a Presidential Unit Citation (Republic of Korea).

He was a Life Member of the VFW and Disabled American Veterans, as well as a member of The American Legion and American Veterans. In his younger years he enjoyed country line dancing.

He will be sadly missed by his three children, Captain Daniel Mulvey of the Danbury Police Department and his wife Valeria, Diane Mulvey and Tina Crepeau and her husband, Lee; seven grandchildren, Daniel L. Mulvey, Jaime Newsome, Kimberly, Kristen and Joshua Haber, William Vasaturo and his wife, Ashley, and Anthony Vasaturo; and his great-granddaughter, Jaidan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, John Mulvey; and his brother, Stanley Mulvey.

Funeral Services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 25th between the hours of 5:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danbury Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, or American Parkinson Disease Association.

Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2019