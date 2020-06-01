Carmella Amelia (Gallo) FioreBorn March 21st, 1925 - Died June 1st, 2020Carmella was born in Bridgeport, CT to Rosario and Giovanna (Tufano) Gallo. Carmella was married to her husband Fred who passed on Dec. 1st, 1998. She is survived by her caregiver/nephew Frankie and many nieces and nephews. She was fond of them all.There will be a graveside service at St. Peter's Cemetery on Weds. June 3rd, 2020 at 1 p.m. Father Franklin will be officiating. Please note: Only ten people allowed at service. They must wear masks. All others may view from a safe distance.To light a candle or leave a condolence, please visit