Carmelo Vartolone
Carmelo Vartolone (age 81) passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. Carmelo was born on May 16, 1939, in Montemaggiore Belsito in Sicily, Italy, to the late Filippa (Panzarella) Vartolone and Giuseppe Vartolone and nurtured by the late Vittoria (Modero) Vartolone.
Carmelo came to America (Brooklyn, NY) in 1954. He moved to New Jersey in 1959 where he worked as a baker. He got married in 1963. He moved to Danbury, CT in 1965, and started his own business, Vartolone Bakery, Inc. He sold the business in 1990 but retirement didn't work for him. He went to work for Stew Leonard's for the next 16 years after which he officially retired. He has been an active member of the Amerigo Vespucci Italian Club for over 50 years and one hell of a bocce player. He was also an avid gardener with his claim to fame being his 38-year-old fig tree which produces an average of 400 figs per year.
Carmelo is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances (Cimilluca) Vartolone, his beloved children Joseph Vartolone (Elizabeth), Phyllis Moniz (Tiberio) and Michael Vartolone, his siblings Rosalia Maggiore, Jack Vartolone, Philip Vartolone, Patricia LoGrasso, Frank Vartolone, as well as his beloved grandchildren Brianna Moniz, Kristin Moniz, Jason Vartolone and Sydney Vartolone.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery (Lake Ave Ext. Danbury, CT 06810). We ask that you please follow all social distancing guidelines when attending the graveside service and wear a mask at all times. To light a candle in his memory or to view live stream services, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
.