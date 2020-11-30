1/1
Carmelo Vartolone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmelo Vartolone
Carmelo Vartolone (age 81) passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. Carmelo was born on May 16, 1939, in Montemaggiore Belsito in Sicily, Italy, to the late Filippa (Panzarella) Vartolone and Giuseppe Vartolone and nurtured by the late Vittoria (Modero) Vartolone.
Carmelo came to America (Brooklyn, NY) in 1954. He moved to New Jersey in 1959 where he worked as a baker. He got married in 1963. He moved to Danbury, CT in 1965, and started his own business, Vartolone Bakery, Inc. He sold the business in 1990 but retirement didn't work for him. He went to work for Stew Leonard's for the next 16 years after which he officially retired. He has been an active member of the Amerigo Vespucci Italian Club for over 50 years and one hell of a bocce player. He was also an avid gardener with his claim to fame being his 38-year-old fig tree which produces an average of 400 figs per year.
Carmelo is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances (Cimilluca) Vartolone, his beloved children Joseph Vartolone (Elizabeth), Phyllis Moniz (Tiberio) and Michael Vartolone, his siblings Rosalia Maggiore, Jack Vartolone, Philip Vartolone, Patricia LoGrasso, Frank Vartolone, as well as his beloved grandchildren Brianna Moniz, Kristin Moniz, Jason Vartolone and Sydney Vartolone.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery (Lake Ave Ext. Danbury, CT 06810). We ask that you please follow all social distancing guidelines when attending the graveside service and wear a mask at all times. To light a candle in his memory or to view live stream services, please visit www.danburymemorial.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved