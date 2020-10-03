1/1
Carol A. Schirmer
Carol Ann Schirmer
December 18, 2020 to September 25, 2020Carol was a loving soul who had a special place in her heart for her family and grandchildren. Even in her last months she would make it a point to get a card and make the celebration party at Skip and Amy's house.
Carol had a heart of gold and would share this treasure with all she would meet from her beauty shop on Main St. or Sears and Roebuck for over 20 years her clients and friends all said the same thing.
An avid Yankees and Tiger Woods fan, Carol would give you the latest updates whenever you would call her.
Her loving ways came from her large family of 18 siblings.
To all her family and friends she would like you all to know she arrived safely in heaven and will now send you her love from above.
Carol is survived by her three sons: Albert "Skip" III and wife Amy, Joseph and wife Cathy, Michael and wife Liz, her daughter, Laurie and spouse Alex Roussis; 6 grandchildren; Rachel, Natalie, Hannah, Michael, Arianna and Vivian; 3 brothers, Terrance, John, Joseph Hill; 2 sisters, Mrs. Janice McNamara and Arlene Dixon.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 46 Stone Street, Danbury, Connecticut on October 12th at 10:30 a.m. for the first 60 arrivals.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
