Carol Ann (Roche) Fisher

Carol Ann (Roche) Fisher, 77, of Danbury, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Regional Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Danbury.

Carol was born in Danbury on December 26, 1941, daughter of the late John "Jack" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Lesko) Roche. She attended St. Peter School and graduated from Danbury High School. A resident of Arlington, Texas from 1966 to 1993, Carol was employed with the City of Arlington as a Horticulturist. She returned to Danbury in 1993 as was employed with the New Milford Savings Bank. She was a member of St. Peter Church, Danbury.

Carol is survived by a son, Matthew Fisher and his wife, Sonyou Tolar of Ulysses, Texas; a brother, Michael J. Roche and his wife, Mary of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; a sister, Diane Roche of Australia; two aunts, Patricia Linabury and Marion Eastman both of Alhambra, California; her good friends, Gail Spencer and Marlene Moffett and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury with Rev. Gregg D. Mecca officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on July 6, 2019