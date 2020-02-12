|
Carol Ann Madden
Carol Ann Madden of New Milford, CT, went peacefully to heaven, on February 12, 2020 at the age of 76.
She was born on February 21, 1943 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Alice Claire (Breen) Byrne and Patrick Brendan Byrne. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Bronx, NY, in 1960 and enjoyed college courses in Art History. She worked as an Executive Assistant on Wall Street and in Real Estate in her younger years. Later, she worked at several companies and retired from Cartus Relocation Corporation in Danbury, CT. She made many friendships at work and enjoyed her colleagues' companionship.
Carol loved vacationing oceanfront in Florida, enjoyed adventurous flights to Nantucket and Block Island with her son-in-law pilot Don, celebrated lunch out with friends and was an expert crossword puzzle solver. She was a spirited, feisty, loving, caring and generous sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Carol has been welcomed into the arms of her loving husband, Sean Joseph Madden, who passed in January, 2020 and her son, Dennis Sean Madden who passed in October, 1994. She is survived by her adoring daughter, Tracey Madden and son-in-law , Donald R. Larson Jr, of Redding, CT and always loved by her sister Mary Margaret (Byrne) Miller and 'brother' (in-law) George Miller of Ballwin, MO. She was an Aunt to George, Kevin, John, Dan and Debbie Miller. She had decade long friendships with many families in New Milford, including the Pappalardo's, Vermilyea's, Maguire's, Anita and Rita, Monti's, Chaillou's, Devito's and many more.
There will be a service at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in New Milford at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, for all who knew Carol.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be made to . Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Feb. 13, 2020