Carol Ann Ukers
New Milford – Mrs. Carol Ann (Gaboardi) Ukers, age 77, of New Milford died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Western Regional Hospice in Danbury. She was the wife of Donald F. Ukers, Jr.
Mrs. Ukers was born November 2, 1942 in Danbury daughter of the late Theodore and Louise (Wishenbart) Gaboardi. She was retired after working for many years as a court clerk in the Danbury Superior Court.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ukers is survived by her son: Donald F. Ukers, III of New Milford and her grandsons: Gavin Ukers and James Ukers. She was predeceased by her sister: Rosemary Gaboardi.
Private funeral services and burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To honor Mrs. Ukers memory, her family asks that you please perform an act of kindness. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
New Milford – Mrs. Carol Ann (Gaboardi) Ukers, age 77, of New Milford died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Western Regional Hospice in Danbury. She was the wife of Donald F. Ukers, Jr.
Mrs. Ukers was born November 2, 1942 in Danbury daughter of the late Theodore and Louise (Wishenbart) Gaboardi. She was retired after working for many years as a court clerk in the Danbury Superior Court.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ukers is survived by her son: Donald F. Ukers, III of New Milford and her grandsons: Gavin Ukers and James Ukers. She was predeceased by her sister: Rosemary Gaboardi.
Private funeral services and burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To honor Mrs. Ukers memory, her family asks that you please perform an act of kindness. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 12, 2020.