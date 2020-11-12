Carol Fallon Archer
Carol Fallon Archer, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2020 with her family by her side. Carol was born on December 27th, 1936 in White Plains, NY to the late James and Anne Kelly Fallon.
Carol grew up in Ossining, New York. As an adult, she moved to Connecticut where she raised her children. She married her beloved husband, Charles Frederick Archer in 1978. She later worked for Ethan Allen and Contours Express where her co-workers became her friends and volunteered for many organizations over the years. The most important things to her, by far, were her family and her friends. She loved hosting holidays and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with Charlie, but her favorite vacation place was the ocean in Sea Isle City, New Jersey where she vacationed for many years.
In addition to her husband of 42 years, Charlie, Carol leaves to treasure her memory her children: Lisa Reid, Paul (Susan) Partelow, Christine (Dennis) Ring and Christopher (Michelle) Partelow; and grandchildren: Elizabeth Reid, Ryan (Emily) Partelow, Jenna Archer, Emily Reid and Lindsey Partelow. She will also be truly missed by brother-in-law Lawrence Archer, dearest friends Beverly Fennhahn and Sharon (Sailor) Cascio and Michelle's children, Joseph and Matthew Capriglione.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
If desired, contributions in honor of Carol may be made to the Daily Bread Food Pantry of St. James Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 2, Danbury 06813 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northeast NY, PO Box 5004, Hagerstown, MD 21721-5004.
